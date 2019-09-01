Áine Peterson had already attracted media attention for launching her “Kindness Klub” to encourage children at her school to be more kind, but now she’s stepped that attention up a level.

The eight-year-old from Colorado has gone viral after she started a Go Fund Me campaign to build the “Together in Kindness” wall and raise money to help immigrants at the US border who are being held in detention centres.

“My name is Áine and I’m the Kind Krusader,” the page reads. “I am eight years old and I want to build a Wall of Kindness using art. I’m looking for people, including adults, kids, and babies from all around the world to donate art to be displayed on this wall. It can be any kind of art… All I ask is that the art be about kindness.”

The eight-year-old then goes on to share her thoughts on the power of kindness, something she had previously described as a superpower.

“I feel that there is not enough kindness in the world these days,” she continues. “There are too many bullies and too much hatred. I think this wall can be a symbol of happiness, love, and hope.

“I want it to be like everyone in the world is holding hands together in kindness. I think everyone in the world can be kind and that kindness can change the world.”

The campaign has currently raised $690 of its $3000 target.