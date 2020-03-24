My friend and I already knew that we would be saying goodbye in May. Her visa is up, you see, and she has to fly home to Australia. Forever. Or, at least, until one of us has saved up enough pennies for an overseas visit.

Back in February, this didn’t seem too bad. I mean, it sucked that our time together was limited, but we had planned lots of lovely things to make up for it. An escape room, maybe, and a theatre trip or two. An obscene number of brunches and dinners. There was even talk of an old-fashioned sleepover: midnight snacks, sleeping bags on the living room floor, a Netflix series to binge-watch.

Above all else, we planned to be less flaky. To be the sort of friends who genuinely work to find a date we can both do, stick it in the diary and keep to it, no matter what.