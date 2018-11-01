Google staff are staging an incredible global walkout today in support of women

Over the past year Google’s treatment of its female employees has been a charged topic. From its gender pay gap issue to one male employee’s internal email suggesting women were biologically less adept at engineering than men, both issues have subsequently left staff asking questions and raising concerns.

Now, employees across the world are taking things to the next level by staging a mass walkout today (Thursday 1 November) in protest at the company’s treatment of women.

It comes as a reaction to the events that have unfolded in the past week. According to a report published by The New York Times, Google has paid millions in exit packages to several male executives accused of sexual harassment – including a $90 million (£67.9m) payout to high profile exec Andy Rubin. Otherwise known as the ‘creator’ of the Android mobile operating system.