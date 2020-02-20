In the wake of Caroline Flack’s death last weekend, hair and beauty salons up and down the country have announced they will no longer be stocking gossip magazines for their clients to read.

In a stand against the negativity and shaming which goes on both inside and on the front covers of the UK’s gossip magazines, salons from Cheshire to Devon have said they will no longer tolerate the unhealthy negativity bred among their pages.

The news comes after more than half a million people across the country signed a petition to create “new and stricter laws” to safeguard celebrities and people in the public eye from intrusion and harassment at the hands of the media.