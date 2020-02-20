The powerful reason why hair salons across the country are no longer stocking gossip magazines
- Posted by
- Lauren Geall
- Published
Across the country, hair and beauty salons have announced they will no longer be providing gossip magazines in a stand against their criticism of women.
In the wake of Caroline Flack’s death last weekend, hair and beauty salons up and down the country have announced they will no longer be stocking gossip magazines for their clients to read.
In a stand against the negativity and shaming which goes on both inside and on the front covers of the UK’s gossip magazines, salons from Cheshire to Devon have said they will no longer tolerate the unhealthy negativity bred among their pages.
The news comes after more than half a million people across the country signed a petition to create “new and stricter laws” to safeguard celebrities and people in the public eye from intrusion and harassment at the hands of the media.
Taking to Twitter to celebrate the news, author and mental health advocate Matt Haig praised the salons and other businesses for taking a stand against the “mental abuse” perpetuated in gossip titles.
“Have seen and heard from some beauty salons/hairdressers/dentists who say they are banning magazines that contain the mental abuse of celebrities/women/anyone,” he wrote. “I think we should get this to become a thing.”
One of the first salons to make this change was The Boutique Hair and Beauty Salon in Cullompton, who said they had decided to “bin” all of their gossip magazines in response to the recent news.
“With the devastating news about Caroline Flack we will not be promoting these magazines that slate people, put people down, advertise people’s personal problems, disrespect people’s outfits… the list goes on,” they wrote.
“Instead we will have the good old fashion books, some educational magazines and even some colouring books.”
Nik Hair & Beauty, a salon based in South London, also joined the movement, posting a powerful Facebook post in which they criticised the negativity inherent in gossip magazines as “not healthy”.
“The hairdressing world has always been known to be ‘infectious’. Today we stand by many other hair salons that have made the decision to stop providing gossip magazines while you are having a service,” the post read.
“As many of you will agree after the recent sad news of Caroline Flack, the unfair press and negativity bred in these magazines is not healthy,” it continued. “Pages and pages of negativity, fat-shaming, shaming celebs with no makeup and much more.
“We will only supply positive magazines providing personal growth, décor, food, fashion, hair inspiration, health and wellbeing.
“We feel it’s time we all make a difference being in such an influenced industry. We want everyone who visits Nix to be surrounded with positivity. We know this doesn’t stop online nasty comments and trolling. However, we want to help. We want the best for our clients and our staff.
“We standby other salons and businesses that have decided to stop fuelling toxic publications.”
It’s undeniable that this stand against the culture of shaming exacerbated by these magazine titles is a massive step forward for women everywhere. The judging, harassment and criticism of women in the public eye is not only incredibly damaging for those involved – it normalises this kind of toxic behaviour, and suggests that the lives and looks of women are up for public debate (which, by the way, they aren’t).
Banning gossip is something that Stylist lead the charge on in 2009. Editor-in-Chief Lisa Smosarski said: “Looking back it’s remarkable that we’re still having this conversation. When we launched Stylist we wanted to create an antidote to the misogynistic and damaging gossip magazines that were targeted at women, so we pledged to never include speculative gossip about anyone, to never use negative paparazzi shots of women and to never speak badly of other women.
“I’m proud to say that brand DNA remains true 10 years on and I celebrate this removal of damaging content from spaces that should be safe from this damaging content.”
Now, more than ever, we need to flood every space we can with positivity and kindness, whether that’s in the local salon, throughout the pages of a magazine, or online. Any change, however small, has the power to make a difference – and this latest step is certainly one in the right direction.
Images: Unsplash