The scientists say the research found this could provide an extra source of income for farmers in African countries such as Uganda.

Dr Adam Charlton, a researcher on the project, said: “We spend a lot of time working with agricultural leftovers, things that people don’t do much with. That could be wheat straw or grass from the UK or maize stalks in Uganda.”

He continued: “Even if they’re being used as animal feed, there’s enough surplus to divert some into alternatives like this. This research could add value to materials that farmers currently aren’t using.”

But is grass packaging something that could actually be used in the UK?