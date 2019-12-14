Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta just gave us the Grease throwback we all need right now

There’s been many-a-debate over just how problematic Grease is. The story of a young, smart, beautiful woman having to squeeze into the tightest pair of leggings out there, perm her hair and puff on a cigarette – just to get the approval of a man she likes – has not aged well.

But there are a few things we can agree on about the film: the outfits are iconic; the songs are absolute belters; and Rizzo was the best character.