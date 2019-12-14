Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta just gave us the Grease throwback we all need right now
Hollie Richardson
Grease fans, rejoice. Sandy and Danny just came back into our lives for a very brief but brilliant moment.
There’s been many-a-debate over just how problematic Grease is. The story of a young, smart, beautiful woman having to squeeze into the tightest pair of leggings out there, perm her hair and puff on a cigarette – just to get the approval of a man she likes – has not aged well.
But there are a few things we can agree on about the film: the outfits are iconic; the songs are absolute belters; and Rizzo was the best character.
So, it’s no surprise that fans are delighted after the film’s stars - Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta – dressed up in their old costumes this week for a meet and greet event. It was the first time they had done this in 41 years since the film’s release.
Newton-John shared a photograph on Instagram, which shows her wearing Sandy’s white and yellow outfit from the Summer Nights scene. Meanwhile, Travolta is wearing Danny’s T Birds leather jacket and black trousers.
“First time in costume since we made the movie! So excited!” wrote Newton-John.
The pair were attending a meet and greet with fans at a movie sing-along event celebrating the film in Florida. Travolta later shared a video from backstage, saying: “Grease is still the word.”
Newton-John recently sold Sandy’s iconic black leather jacket and tight spandex trousers at auction. This was to raise money for her cancer centre after she revealed she was battling the disease for a third time.
However, the fan who bought the jacket for $243,200 (that’s around £182,000) has since given it back to the actor.
“This jacket belongs to you and the collective soul of those who love you, those for whom you are the soundtrack of their lives. It should not sit in a billionaire’s closet for country club bragging rights,” the anonymous buyer said. “For this reason I humbly and respectfully return it to its rightful owner, which is you.”
Last year, the Grease cast reunited for the 40th anniversary celebrations. Reflecting on the film, Newton-John said: “Making it was fun but you never know with movies if audiences are going to go with it or not, even if you love it.
“It is incredible that it is still going but it’s not even just that, it’s showing no signs of stopping. You say ‘Sandy and Danny’ and people instantly know what you’re talking about.”
In these uncertain times when tensions are high, this heart-warming story is exactly what we all need right now.
Images: Paramount