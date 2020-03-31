We’ve already seen one of our favourite documentary makers, Louis Theroux, battle it out in the tent (only to lose). Scarlett Moffatt had us in stitches of laughter. And Queer Eye’s Tan France even joked about replacing Paul Hollywood during his turn in the competition last week.

So we knew episode four, which aired on Tuesday 31 March, wouldn’t disappoint us. Here are 29 thoughts I had while watching Joe Sugg, Alison Hammond, James Blunt and Alex Jones take part in the greatest baking competition of all time.