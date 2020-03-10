Great British Bake Off: “33 thoughts I had while watching the Louis Theroux episode”

1. LOUIIIS.

2. Oh Sandi, please change your mind about leaving the show. What will Noel do without you?

3. Wait, what? A celebrity actually passes out and gets medical help in an upcoming episode? Yeeesh, things must be tense this year.

4. “No thrusting in the kitchen” should be printed on a sign.

5. An hour and a half to make a giant decorative biscuit? That’s way too easy.

6. I take that back, Jenny has broken her sieve 20 seconds in.

7. A few minutes later and it looks like the cookie has already crumbled for Jenny and her Frida Kahlo biscuit.

8. Memo for Paul: Please leave the jokes to Sandi. Thank you.

9. Well at least Ovie gets 10/10 for effort. Unfortunately, that is definitely not what matters in this competition.

10. Wait, Jenny’s biscuit is… really good.

11. Surely it’s not Hollywood handshake good? She couldn’t even sieve some flour a moment ago?

12. Well now she’s fuming over Louis’s THREE handshakes.