Great British Bake Off: Louis Theroux and Tan France fans have the best reactions
- Hollie Richardson
The Great British Bake Off: Stand Up To Cancer special is back for 2020, with Louis Theroux heading the brilliant celebrity line-up. Here’s everything we know about it.
Spatulas at the ready! The line-up for The Great British Bake Off: Stand Up To Cancer has been revealed, and there are plenty of celebrity names to get excited about. The charity special show will return later in the year, with contestants battling it out over hot ovens in the famous Bake Off tent to win the competition. So, who’s going to be rising to the challenge or falling flat with their bakes? Enough of the inevitable puns, and onwards with everything we know so far…
Which celebrities are taking part in The Great British Bake Off?
Documentary maker Louis Theroux will be competing to win star baker. Icing cakes and biscuits will be a far cry from Theroux’s new new documentary, Louis Theroux: Selling Sex, which airs later this month. He’ll no-doubt follow his self-penned mantra of “I gotta get Theroux this”.
Tan France from Queer Eye will also be putting his baking skills to the test. Unfortunately, he won’t have his foodie expert co-star Antoni Porowski on hand. But as France is a keen cook himself (check out his YouTube videos) we’re confident that he’s going to be one to beat. We’ll also be able to see France in another non-Queer Eye related show later this month, when his new fashion series with Alexa Chung is released on Netflix.
The pair will join This Morning host Alison Hammond, singer James Blunt, EastEnders actor Patsy Palmer, The One Show’s Alex Jones, comedian Joel Dommett, former Strictly star Joe Sugg, reality TV personality Scarlett Moffatt and TV legend Carol Vorderman. And that’s not all. Comedian Mo Gilligan, actor Caroline Quentin, The Inbetweeners’ James Buckley, Love Islander Ovie Soko, TV star Judge Rinder, presenter Kelly Brook, comedian Russell Howard, Oscar-winner Richard Dreyfuss, author Jenny Eclair will also be checking for soggy bottoms.
As you can imagine, such a brilliant line-up has caused the most excited reaction from fans on Twitter. In particular, The Theroux and Queer Eye fandoms have plenty to say.
One fan called the line-up “absolutely delicious” and gave it the Mary Berry mark of approval.
“Louis Theroux, Tan France and Judge Rinder in the same tent??? Sign me up,” another said excitedly.
“The sheer concept of Louis Theroux on Bake Off has actually caused me to need a little lie down,” confessed one.
A fourth succinctly stated: “Tan France and Louis Theroux in celeb bake off??? I’m fucking living.”
“Not to miss the point entirely, but this is one hot lineup,” tweeted another, alongside a very dramatic GIF.
“OMG TAN FRANCE!!!! THE CROSSOVER I NEVER KNEW I NEEDED,” a fan ever so casually replied.
“@louistheroux on #GBBO might be my televisual highlight for 2020!,” said another.
And a fan asked her friend: “Do you think tan France and Louis Theroux are in the same episode?”
Speaking about the show, Channel 4 Head of Formats and Features, Sarah Lazenby, said: “The Great Celebrity Bake Off is a key ingredient in our Stand Up To Cancer recipe. We’ve seen the power of using comedy and entertainment to bring awareness and raise millions of pounds to fund pioneering cancer trials. We hope viewers will enjoy this year’s line-up of famous bakers, there’s never a dough moment as each bring something fresh and exciting to the tent.”
Although we know the series will run later this year, there is no official release date yet. We have a feeling it will be worth the wait.
Images: Getty, Channel 4