Tan France from Queer Eye will also be putting his baking skills to the test. Unfortunately, he won’t have his foodie expert co-star Antoni Porowski on hand. But as France is a keen cook himself (check out his YouTube videos) we’re confident that he’s going to be one to beat. We’ll also be able to see France in another non-Queer Eye related show later this month, when his new fashion series with Alexa Chung is released on Netflix.

The pair will join This Morning host Alison Hammond, singer James Blunt, EastEnders actor Patsy Palmer, The One Show’s Alex Jones, comedian Joel Dommett, former Strictly star Joe Sugg, reality TV personality Scarlett Moffatt and TV legend Carol Vorderman. And that’s not all. Comedian Mo Gilligan, actor Caroline Quentin, The Inbetweeners’ James Buckley, Love Islander Ovie Soko, TV star Judge Rinder, presenter Kelly Brook, comedian Russell Howard, Oscar-winner Richard Dreyfuss, author Jenny Eclair will also be checking for soggy bottoms.