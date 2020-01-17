GBBO: Jonathan Van Ness’ reaction to Sandi Toksvig’s departure has sparked a big question
Hollie Richardson
Who will replace Sandi Toksvig on The Great British Bake Off? That is the big question. And Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness might just have the answer.
In sad Great British Bake Off news, presenter Sandi Toksvig has decided to step away from her role on the show. After three years of working alongside co-host Noel Fielding, Toksvig made the announcement that she is leaving on Thursday (16 January).
She said in a statement: “When stepping down from a job it is quite common for people to say they are doing so in order to spend more time with their family. Unusually I am departing from The Great British Bake Off so I can spend more time with my other work.”
Toksvig went on to praise the “wonderful” programme and described working with her colleagues as “one of the greatest pleasures” of her life.
Fielding has responded to the news with a touching tweet, which reads: “I feel like Tom without Jerry! Mick without a Keef :( Gonna miss yooooooooooooooooo and the wonderful times we got to play together in the tent! Double acts are [a] rare and magical beast and working with you was a pleasure x x x All my love Mr Noel x”
No, you’re crying.
Bake Off judge Prue Leith has also responded to the announcement, writing: “I have absolutely loved working with Sandi, she’s been a brilliant host and enormous fun and I am in awe of how hard she works juggling so many different projects. We shall be lifelong friends’ way beyond the tent.”
Ok, maybe we’re crying too at this point.
But the most surprising response to the news came from Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness. The host shared a Photoshopped image of his face edited over Toksvig in a picture alongside Fielding, Leith and Paul Hollywood.
He captioned the tweet: “I’ve heard a rumour… #GBBO”
This immediately prompted the question: is Van Ness about to replace Toksvig on The Great British Bake Off?
One fan replied: “CAN YOU BELIEVE?!!!… praying to Shesus that this comes true.”
Another said: “He would actually flip the tent on its HEAD I would live for the lols he would bring.”
And a particularly excited fan tweeted: “DON’T EVEN TEASE US WITH THAT LITTLE BABY CUPCAKE FACE.”
But the general consensus was: “WE NEED THIS” and “PLEASE MAKE THIS HAPPEN”.
Of course, Van Ness wouldn’t be the first Queer Eye member to enter the GBBO tent. Tan France has taken part in the charity Stand Up To Cancer edition, which will be aired later this year. France – who is known for being a pretty good cook – stars alongside celebrity contestants including Louis Theroux, Alison Hammond, Caroline Quentin and James Blunt.
But even if Van Ness is just teasing fans, there’s still a lot of speculation over who actually will join the Bake Off squad in the tent. We’ll have to stay tuned to find out.
Images: Getty, Channel 4