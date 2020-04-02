2020’s newest interior design trend takes inspiration from ancient mythology

Etsy’s interior décor trend forecast is in for 2020 and it looks like it was written in the stars. 

Creative marketplace Etsy is one of our favourite places to look for homeware themes that are going to be big, thanks to the plethora of interior-focused designers that use it. But the latest trend causing a stir, because it’s rooted in the magical and mystical. 

Etsy trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson explains that ancient mythology is inspiring plenty of the homeware sellers on the platform, and we’ll let you into a little secret – we’ve seen this popping up elsewhere on the interiors scene, too.

“The ancient accents trend takes cues from interiors found in ancient Roman and Greek times – from columns to statues to busts – and it’s being seen everywhere from wall art to planters in a modern colour palette,” Johnson explains. 

We can see why – ancient mythology is full of magical connotations that relate to the celestial trend. This has been evident in the worlds of fashion and interiors for the last few years. 

But it also often shows the female form with voluptuous Grecian busts, mirroring a trend for celebrating women’s bodies with the arrival of now-cult buys like Anissa Kermiche’s Love Handles vase.

From stores like Anthropologie and Liberty London – who have been featuring Grecian-inspired vases, planters and decorative pieces – to must-follow accounts on Instagram like Luke Edward Hall – who regularly shows off the brightly-coloured columns in his own living room – we don’t think it will be long before this trend is everywhere.

To make it easy for you, though, we’ve collated some of our favourite pieces below to update your home with now.

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.

