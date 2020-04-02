Etsy’s interior décor trend forecast is in for 2020 and it looks like it was written in the stars.
Creative marketplace Etsy is one of our favourite places to look for homeware themes that are going to be big, thanks to the plethora of interior-focused designers that use it. But the latest trend causing a stir, because it’s rooted in the magical and mystical.
Etsy trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson explains that ancient mythology is inspiring plenty of the homeware sellers on the platform, and we’ll let you into a little secret – we’ve seen this popping up elsewhere on the interiors scene, too.
“The ancient accents trend takes cues from interiors found in ancient Roman and Greek times – from columns to statues to busts – and it’s being seen everywhere from wall art to planters in a modern colour palette,” Johnson explains.
We can see why – ancient mythology is full of magical connotations that relate to the celestial trend. This has been evident in the worlds of fashion and interiors for the last few years.
But it also often shows the female form with voluptuous Grecian busts, mirroring a trend for celebrating women’s bodies with the arrival of now-cult buys like Anissa Kermiche’s Love Handles vase.
From stores like Anthropologie and Liberty London – who have been featuring Grecian-inspired vases, planters and decorative pieces – to must-follow accounts on Instagram like Luke Edward Hall – who regularly shows off the brightly-coloured columns in his own living room – we don’t think it will be long before this trend is everywhere.
To make it easy for you, though, we’ve collated some of our favourite pieces below to update your home with now.
ThePrintConcept Aphrodite poster
We love this modern take on an ancient legend.
Luke Edward Hall trinket box
This trinket box is perfect for storing your stacking rings in, and we love that it straddles the shell-inspired trend, as well as having mythological influences.
Jan Constantine Virgo cushion
Pale blue looks striking when contrasted with the thick, black lines of this classically Greek pattern. We can see this thrown on a velvet sofa, to give it an instant injection of personality.
SOPHIA marathon boy
This brooding marathon boy is the perfect way to include the ‘ancient accent’ trend in your living room with minimal effort.
EmmaMakeStudio mythical greek print
The pastel tones in this print give an old subject matter a lively revamp.
Luke Edward Hall Greek key lampshade
Want to embrace ancient Greece but feel like a bust would be just a step too far? This mostly-plain lampshade is the answer.
Shop Luke Edward Hall Greek key lampshade at Liberty London, £245
Anthropologie Grecian bust pot
Anthropologie knows how to win us over – take any trend, add plants and we’re in!
SimplyKatyprints Greek vase print
The intricate detail in this illustration has us aching to hang it on our walls.
FORNASETTI Roman-foot pencil holder
This chic pencil holder far surpasses popping them in a past-it mug, doesn’t it?
Shop FORNASETTI Roman-foot pencil holder at Liberty London, £250
Images: EmmaMakeStudio / brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.