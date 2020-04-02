Creative marketplace Etsy is one of our favourite places to look for homeware themes that are going to be big, thanks to the plethora of interior-focused designers that use it. But the latest trend causing a stir, because it’s rooted in the magical and mystical.

Etsy trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson explains that ancient mythology is inspiring plenty of the homeware sellers on the platform, and we’ll let you into a little secret – we’ve seen this popping up elsewhere on the interiors scene, too.

“The ancient accents trend takes cues from interiors found in ancient Roman and Greek times – from columns to statues to busts – and it’s being seen everywhere from wall art to planters in a modern colour palette,” Johnson explains.