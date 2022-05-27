If you were asked to describe the best things about yourself, what would you say? How easy would you find it to pay yourself a compliment?

It’s true that many of us struggle when it comes to expressing our own triumphs, even when we’d be the first to point them out within someone else.

As therapist and coach Bobbi Banks points out in a recent Instagram post, while we often talk about green flags in relationships and friendships, we rarely turn the focus on ourselves.

It’s somewhat understandable that we might be apprehensive about identifying our less-desirable red flags (though it’s true that we all do have them), but why are we so reluctant to shout from the rooftops about our green ones?