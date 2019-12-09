In fact, the green-ness of our lifestyles has now become such a priority that cities up and down the country are taking big steps in areas such as recycling, air quality and green spaces to keep up with the demands of their eco-minded residents. And now, thanks to a new report from comparethemarket.com, we know which UK city comes out on top when it comes to the environment.

The research, which analysed and ranked the UK’s largest cities based on factors such as recycling, air quality, number of parks, and the number of eco-friendly Google searches, ranked Bristol as the greenest city in the UK. Named the UK location home “to the most eco-minded residents”, the city in the South West of England scored highly for both recycling and air quality, and topped the list when it came to eco-friendly Google searches, with 47 per 10,000 people.