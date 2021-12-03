Living through such colossal loss was always going to be incomprehensible and it’s transformed our lives in ways we’re still processing.

But what’s made it even harder is that as a society we’ve never really coped well with death. It’s something we fear, and because we fear it, we ignore it, pretending the thing that’s undoubtedly going to happen to all of us, won’t. Herein lies the problem. We haven’t developed the language or skills to properly talk about grief and death and really support people going through it.

Lucy Selman, associate professor of palliative and end of life care at the University of Bristol and founder of Good Grief Festival, explains: “In other cultures, grieving is more demonstrative and people are encouraged to think about death. However, in the UK, particularly pre-pandemic, grief has been seen as private, something to be done on your own.”