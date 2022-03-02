The unpredictable nature of loss is mirrored by these dual experiences, waves of confusion and sudden desolation, in a manner that’s perhaps only an electronic exaggeration of an immemorial aspect of human suffering.

What is new in our age of global connectivity, is the extremely public nature of grief today. Every time a celebrity dies, no matter how long forgotten or unremarkable they may have been, they will inevitably be sent off with a one-day fanfare of “Always loved her. Remember seeing her outside Woolworths in 1989 – very kind eyes.” Seemingly everyone wants to participate in this macabre charade. Then comes the casual cruelty of strangers, cracking tasteless jokes in the comments section, or casting aspersions on lives wholly unknown to them.

Peter died at a party in the home of a famous fashion photographer, and so it was splashed across the news; the slew of vicious, misspelt comments about his death being comeuppance for his (supposed) party boy lifestyle of drugs and gay sex was one of the most unbearable aspects of losing him.

Our digital world has brought our emotions to a permanent fever pitch but has yet failed to provide us with an appropriate channel for this passion, and so often it is misdirected.