“How can you justify going if you were so upset?” one commented underneath Whitmore’s photo from the event. “I’m sorry, but if my friend had just [died by] suicide, I wouldn’t have attended.”

It was a barbed comment, and one which has rightfully been shut down by a number of Whitmore’s more loyal fans.

“Post positively, post kindly, or don’t post at all,” one wrote in response.

Another added, accurately: “Yes, if it was your friend that’s what YOU would do. But you are not Laura or any of the others that decided to attend. They knew Caroline and knew exactly what she would have wanted.”

And still one more said: “I actually think a night surrounded by friends is exactly what Laura might have needed.”