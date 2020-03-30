That was, until last week, when that strange and uncomfortable feeling of FOMO reared its ugly head once again. There I was, scrolling through Instagram and liking every dog picture I could find, only to see a picture of a Zoom call above the caption “Virtual pub quiz!!!”. Before I knew it, that recognisable feeling of uncertainty and anxiety was back: what if my friends were Zooming without me?

One of the biggest cultural trends to emerge from this period of isolation is, of course, the group video call – and the social media material that comes with them. While for years many of us have avoided the age-old concept of picking up the phone in favour of the WhatsApp voice note or iMessage, coronavirus has led many of us to pick up the phone and actually talk to people. And alongside the viral challenges and banana bread baking sessions, people are using Instagram’s Stories function to document all of their virtual socialisation in place of pictures of them and their mates down the pub.

I am, of course, one of those people. Whereas PCV (pre-coronavirus) I was spending maybe 30 minutes or an hour on the phone every week, in the last week alone, I have spent over six hours talking to various friends and family members. I’ll also readily admit that, during a “Friday drinks” themed call, I posted a number of updates on my Instagram stories.