An ex that wronged you, a former friendship that turned sour or a sworn work enemy. If you’ve ever experienced a grudge, you’ll know how powerful they can be.

However, we also know deep down that it’s far from healthy to harbour anger, bitterness and resentment. The truth of it is: grudges rarely solve the actual problem and are highly unlikely to make us feel any better.

While we may experience some satisfaction for silently holding out against another individual, the suppressed emotions often just lead to frustrated outbursts, known as “grudge dumping.”