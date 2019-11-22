Gwen Stefani has addressed the big question about her controversial album

There was a time when it was completely normal to open a magazine and see a photograph of Gwen Stefani posing with four “Harajuku girls”.

This was 15 years ago, when Stefani released her first solo album Love, Angel, Music, Baby, with hit songs including Hollaback Girl, Cool and What You Waiting for? It’s hugely inspired by Stefani’s love for Japanese culture, which is her explanation for asking the women to be a part of the creative process. There’s even a song called Harajuku Girls on the record.

But, at a time when we’ve woken up to the problem with cultural appropriation, would Stefani’s decision to do this be acceptable today?