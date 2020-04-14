Uh-oh. If your stomach dropped at the sight of this article’s headline, then you’re most likely the sort of person who eschews a tricky – but hack-proof – password in favour of an ‘easy’ one.

But with many of us now working from home, the need for a strong password is more important and urgent than ever.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), aka the government organisation which advises everyone from the public sector to some of the biggest corporations in the UK on how to be secure online, has released a study which reveals the most hacked passwords and the names most used as passwords.

The most hacked passwords overall:

1. 123456

2. 123456789