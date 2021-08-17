Though devasting for the entire country, according to ActionAid, women and girls are hardest hit by nautral disasters like this as they face gender-specific issues, such as violence against women. But existing problems in the country, such as the recent assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, are worsening the impact that the disaster is having on these groups.

As Angeline Annesteus, country director of ActionAid Haiti, says: “Women and girls are already bearing the brunt of the multiple crises facing Haiti, including rising hunger, political instability and gang violence. The devastating fallout from this earthquake could push many more families into poverty and hunger.”

With many people’s homes being destroyed or damaged, women and children are risking their lives by sleeping on the streets as the threat of landslides and aftershocks persist in the wake of the earthquake.

Alix Percinthe, a field coordinator for ActionAid Haiti in Grand’Anse, has been carrying out urgent needs assessments in the areas of Jérémie and Roseaux and says that most of the injured people he has encountered are women and children.