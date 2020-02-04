“How does a bastard, orphan, son of a whore and a Scotsman, dropped in the middle of a forgotten spot in the Caribbean by providence, impoverished, in squalor grow up to be a hero and a scholar?”

Granted, it’s a big question.

But anyone who has seen the Hamilton musical will know Lin-Manuel Miranda’s spectacular, rap-heavy, genius work-of-160-minute-long-art answer about American founding father Alexander Hamilton.

The Pulitzer prize-winning stage production has been a huge hit on Broadway and the West End, and it’s now coming to cinemas across the world.

Yes, Miranda has confirmed the details – and they’re pretty exciting.