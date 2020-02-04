Hamilton movie: finally, you don’t need to spend a fortune to see your favourite musical
- Hollie Richardson
- Published
Lin-Manuel Miranda’s beloved Hamilton musical is coming to the big screen to make it more accessible to wider audiences. Here’s everything we know so far. (We just knew he’d be back…)
“How does a bastard, orphan, son of a whore and a Scotsman, dropped in the middle of a forgotten spot in the Caribbean by providence, impoverished, in squalor grow up to be a hero and a scholar?”
Granted, it’s a big question.
But anyone who has seen the Hamilton musical will know Lin-Manuel Miranda’s spectacular, rap-heavy, genius work-of-160-minute-long-art answer about American founding father Alexander Hamilton.
The Pulitzer prize-winning stage production has been a huge hit on Broadway and the West End, and it’s now coming to cinemas across the world.
Yes, Miranda has confirmed the details – and they’re pretty exciting.
Sharing a post on Twitter, the Hamilton creator revealed that Disney will be releasing a live stage version of the show with the original Broadway cast. That means that anyone who hasn’t yet seen it – or any fan who is dying to see it again – can watch it for the price of a cinema ticket.
Miranda wrote: “Disney presents: Hamilton. With The Original Broadway Cast. Filmed onstage at The Richard Rodgers Theatre. In A Theatre Near You. October 15, 2021. #Hamilfilm.”
An article in Variety has coloured in the details for us.
The performance was shot at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in Manhattan before the original cast began to depart the production.
Disney CEO and chairman Bob Iger said: “Lin-Manuel Miranda created an unforgettable theatre experience and a true cultural phenomenon, and it was for good reason that Hamilton was hailed as an astonishing work of art. All who saw it with the original cast will never forget that singular experience. And we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to share this same Broadway experience with millions of people around the world.”
Hinting about the project last week, Miranda pointed out that this makes musical theatre more accesible, adding: “What I’m most excited about [is] you all have that friend that is like, ‘I saw it with the original cast.’ We’re stealing that brag from everyone because you’re all going to see it with the original cast. We’re just trying to find the right time to do it.”
He then added: “I’m so proud of what [director] Tommy Kail has been able to capture in this filmed version of Hamilton – a live theatrical experience that feels just as immediate in your local movie theatre. We’re excited to partner with Disney to bring the original Broadway company of Hamilton to the largest audience possible.”
The release date is 21 October 2021, which means we have well over a year to wait. But that gives us the perfect excuse to spend the time learning those lyrics.
Images: Getty