Anyone who has seen Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton will know it is a spectacular, rap-heavy, genius work-of-160-minute-long-art about American founding father Alexander Hamilton.

The Pulitzer prize-winning stage production has been a huge hit on Broadway and the West End, so fans were incredibly excited when Miranda announced a recording of the original production was coming to Disney+.

Originally scheduled to join the streaming platform in October 2021, the date was brought forward because of the coronavirus lockdown – and that day is finally here.