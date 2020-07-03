Hamilton on Disney+: Kelly Clarkson just covered one of the musical’s most emotional songs
Kelly Clarkson just shared a performance of a very emotional Hamilton song to mark the musical’s arrival on Disney+.
Anyone who has seen Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton will know it is a spectacular, rap-heavy, genius work-of-160-minute-long-art about American founding father Alexander Hamilton.
The Pulitzer prize-winning stage production has been a huge hit on Broadway and the West End, so fans were incredibly excited when Miranda announced a recording of the original production was coming to Disney+.
Originally scheduled to join the streaming platform in October 2021, the date was brought forward because of the coronavirus lockdown – and that day is finally here.
Yes, Hamilton is now available to watch on Disney+ for people who have a subscription.
To celebrate this, Kelly Clarkson has covered one of the musical’s most emotional songs, along with the original cast, on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The singer has shared the performance of It’s Quiet Uptown on her YouTube channel as part of the Kellyoke series.
Watch Kelly Clarkson perform It’s Quiet Uptown
Clarkson, who has shared recordings for the Hamilton Mixtape before, previously explained why this particular song – about Alexander and Eliza coping with the death of their son – is so important to her.
Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in 2016, she revealed she was pregnant with her son when she did the recording.
“‘The unimaginable’ [was] in my head,” Clarkson said. “I’m like about to pop with my baby, and I’m terrified of a miscarriage at this point because I have friends that have had them — and it’s a possibility, even that far into your pregnancy. And I’m having a son [too]. It was really hardcore, emotional hell for me.”
She continued: “I was a complete mess. But I was like, ‘It’s beautiful. I’ll try and do it, but I can’t promise you I can get through the dang thing’.
“We ended up recording it that next week, and so I recorded it before [seeing the musical].”
She also said she’d never be able to perform it live, adding: “I mean, I think you only get one time on television a year that you can break down crying in a song, and I already did that with Piece by Piece on American Idol!”
But we’re glad Clarkson did end up performing the song again – because it’s a beautiful listen.
You can watch Hamilton on Disney+ now.
