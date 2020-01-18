The Handmaid's Tale: everything we know about season 4 so far
- Harriet Marsden
But there will be reason to celebrate – or at least, commiserate that things aren’t as bad as they could be – when the fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale drops later this year.
Filming of the new season of Hulu’s hit dystopian drama, based on the bestselling novel by Canadian author Margaret Atwood, will begin in March. Blessed be the fruit.
During the Television Critics Association press tour, the show’s executive producer Warren Littlefield said that the show would be out in autumn.
Although frankly, we still haven’t recovered from the sickening cliffhanger of season 3.
‘Mayday’ ended with June Osborne (played by Elisabeth Moss) being shot by one of the guards as she helped dozens of children escape the harsh Gilead regime.
This episode also gave us what might be the greatest quote of the show, as June points a gun at a rather condescending Commander: “Men. Fucking pathological. You are not in charge. I am.”
What do we know so far?
The season has long overtaken the events of the 1985 novel – despite the 2019 pseudo-sequel, The Testaments – so we have no concrete idea what to expect for June and her fellow Handmaids.
Like past seasons, filming will mostly take place in Ontario. The storyline will pick up where season 3 left off, but Bruce Miller, the show’s creator, told Forbes that June is now a “changed person”.
Nick (played by Max Minghella) will still be fighting the rebels in Chicago, but he’s definitely back this season. But after the revelations about his past in Gilead’s inception, it remains to be seen what path his relationship with June will take.
Is there a trailer for season 4?
Not yet, devastatingly, but we expect one to drop this summer.
In the meantime, knock yourself out on this recap of the season 3 finale.
Who stars in season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale?
Most of the principle cast is billed to return. Moss will comprise her role as the defiant Handmaid-turned rebel.
We also expect Alexis Bledel as Emily/Ofglen, Joseph Fiennes as Commander Fred and fan-favourite Samira Wiley as Moira. Praise be!
How many episodes of season 4 will there be?
According to this City of Toronto post, Gilead 4 Productions Inc will film 10 episodes, in contrast to the previous two seasons which each featured 13.
Where and when can I watch The Handmaid’s Tale?
Production looks set to wrap up on 7 August, but no official release date has been announced for the new season.
Rest assured though, readers, we’re keeping things under our eye. Blessed be the fight!
