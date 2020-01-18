So far 2020 looks set to be as knuckle-gnawingly trying for women as 2019… and, for that matter, quite a few years.

But there will be reason to celebrate – or at least, commiserate that things aren’t as bad as they could be – when the fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale drops later this year.

Filming of the new season of Hulu’s hit dystopian drama, based on the bestselling novel by Canadian author Margaret Atwood, will begin in March. Blessed be the fruit.