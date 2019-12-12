You did it. You got the promotion/bought a house/got married/made it from couch to 5K. And it feels great! Well, it feels OK, doesn’t it? It’ll do. For now.

It’s a frustrating fact of life that we, the internet generation, are becoming increasingly goal-orientated, and convinced that certain achievements have the power to transform us. Like in a classic movie montage, we believe we can become better versions of ourselves overnight: new, improved, happier. After all, when we reach [insert particular goal] everything in our lives will finally fall into place. Right? Cue the “arrival fallacy”.