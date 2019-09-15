We all have a couple of activities in life which we can confidently say we really enjoy.

Whether it’s playing with your dog or sitting on the beach reading a book, we all have those little things which are guaranteed to bring us happiness. The real question is, are we spending enough time doing those things?

The answer is most likely no. New research from adult education college City Lit has found that a third of us spend less than 42 minutes a day doing something we enjoy – just 3% of our daily 24 hours. And while the average person will spend around eight of those hours asleep, that still means we’re only spending around 4.5% of our waking hours enjoying ourselves.