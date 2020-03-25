In the age of coronavirus, helping someone out – whether that’s an elderly neighbour, lonely friend or vulnerable family member – is more important than ever.

Despite all the scary things going on in the world right now, the acts of kindness we’ve seen as a result of the coronavirus pandemic have restored our faith in humanity – and there’s plenty of ways we can all lend a helping hand during this difficult time.

Helping someone out doesn’t just make a difference to the person who needs it – it can make us feel good, too. There’s a scientific reason for this; a 2019 study from the University of Oulu in Finland on the subject of compassion – one of the first major studies on the topic – has found that greater levels of compassion will lead to greater wellbeing, more happiness, a positive mood and social connections and, overall, an increased satisfaction in life.