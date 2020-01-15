Workplace happiness: this study proves that being happy at work is a recipe for success
- Posted by
- Anna Brech
- Published
Happy employees really do equal a happy business according to a convincing study, which proves that workplace happiness really does equate to higher rates of productivity and success.
The idea of happy employees may seem like a great idea to most employers – after all, it seems common sense to assume that happy workers = good business – but for many, the need to patch up existing problems such as career burnout and excessive stress levels has taken priority over initiatives to promote happiness.
Now, however, a study has been able to quantify the relationship between happiness and productivity for the first time – and it may give employers the push they need to further their wellbeing policies and make the office a happy place to be.
According to the research, which was conducted by academics at Oxford University’s Saïd Business School in partnership with telecoms firm BT, employees who feel good about themselves at work are a massive 13% more productive and successful as a result.
The study, which was published in October 2019, assessed the mood and performance of nearly 2,000 call centre workers over a six-month period.
“We found that when workers are happier, they work faster by making more calls per hour worked and, importantly, convert more calls to sales,” says Professor Jan-Emmanuel De Neve, leading the study.
He adds that “there has never been such strong evidence” of the causal tie between happiness and productivity.
Participants ranked their happiness on a weekly basis, using a choice of five emoji buttons that ranged from very sad to very happy. Researchers then cross-referenced this data with information on attendance, call-to-sale conversions and customer satisfaction.
Information about each worker’s characteristics, along with company details on their scheduled work hours and productivity, was also factored in.
The study is a good incentive for companies to prioritise the wellbeing of their employees – although other research suggests that fostering a sense of happiness is no mean feat.
A recent global study found that nearly a fifth of UK workers are unhappy in their jobs, and around 39% do not enjoy socializing with colleagues. Meanwhile, almost a quarter of UK employees are uninspired by their current roles, according to a separate survey by accounting firm Deloitte earlier this year.
Worryingly, these figures are all higher than the European average for the same issues.
Researchers in the most recent study say concrete evidence on what creates workplace happiness is scarce; but they do offer a few insights.
“Higher paid workers and those in secure jobs are generally happier,” the team write. “For example, while those who find their job more interesting and meaningful also report higher wellbeing. Equally, workers who enjoy better work-life balance as well as better relationships with colleagues and managers also have higher levels of happiness.”
This article was originally published on 29 October 2019 but has been updated with new information throughout.
Images: Getty