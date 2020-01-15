The idea of happy employees may seem like a great idea to most employers – after all, it seems common sense to assume that happy workers = good business – but for many, the need to patch up existing problems such as career burnout and excessive stress levels has taken priority over initiatives to promote happiness.

Now, however, a study has been able to quantify the relationship between happiness and productivity for the first time – and it may give employers the push they need to further their wellbeing policies and make the office a happy place to be.