Big fan of The Stranger? Netflix has a new Harlan Coben series for you

Netflix has just announced the release date of a new addictive thriller, and it’s coming to our screens soon.

We’ve got plenty of entertainment to keep us going through lockdown, from Ryan Murphy’s indulgent drama Hollywood to Michelle Obama’s inspiring Becoming documentary and post-apocalyptic series Into The Night. But just in case you wanted something else to get you excited, Netflix has announced a new thriller series – and it looks like it’s going to be totally addictive.

The Woods is the new series based on the book by mystery and thriller writer Harlan Coben. If you recognise the name, that’s because Coben is the man behind previous hit shows The Stranger and Safe. If you’re already a fan, it looks like you’re not going to be disappointed.

So, what’s The Woods about? Filmed in Poland, the six-part series follows the tale of Paul Copeland, a Warsaw prosecutor who is still grieving the loss of his sister after she became lost in a forest 25 years ago. Paul is given hope after the discovery of a homicide victim, one that reveals evidence linking to his sister’s disappearance. Netflix adds: “As hope rises that his sister could still be alive, dangerous secrets from his family’s past threaten to tear apart everything that Paul has been trying to hold together.” And the trailer teases: “Time reveals all secrets.”

Director Leszek Dawid told Deadline: “The Woods is a story full of secrets – a story you will want to follow. Try as hard as you might to bury unresolved issues from the past, but one day they will find their way back to you anyway. “What I find fascinating is the way the film deals with the idea of a carefree adolescence. Looking back at the time in your life when you lived your most beautiful but, at the same time, your most atrocious experiences. Learning the truth. You cannot go any further without doing that.”

Fans of Harlan Coben’s The Stranger will want to watch The Woods.

Who stars in The Woods? The Polish cast includes Adam Wietrzyński, Jakub Gola and Martyna Byczkowska i Kinga Jasik. When will The Woods be released? You don’t have too long to wait! The Woods will be available to stream on Netflix from 12 June, so get the popcorn in.

