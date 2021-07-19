18 funny memes for people who hate hot summer weather
Calling all summertime Scrooges; these hot weather memes are made for you.
Ah, the weather. It’s one of our favourite things to talk about here in the UK, but it’s also one of the most divisive – particularly in the height of summer.
While some people love nothing more than donning their bikinis and sunning themselves in the park, other sweatier people (read: this writer) are forced to retreat to the shadows like vampires, desperately seeking solace in ancient desk fans, ice lollies, and darkened cinemas with the aircon on full blast.
If you ever out yourself as the latter, of course, it tends to spark something… well, something not unlike outrage in the former. Even a simple “it’s too hot” will be branded a curse upon summer, and any future rainfall will be on your head, damn it!
But, as my dear friend Hanna Ibraheem puts it, “people are always like, don’t jinx it; it’ll get colder and rain. And I’m like, but I WANT IT TO GET COLDER AND RAIN.”
Well, exactly. Because Hanna, much like myself, belongs to a secret society of summertime Scrooges. And bah, humbug, we want nothing more than to shrug our sweaters and boots back on, swirl ourselves up in a bundle of cosy blankets, pour ourselves a mug of hot chocolate, and get cosy.
Sadly, we can’t do this while we’re living in muggy 29°C climes. We can’t do it when the sweat droplets are clinging to our upper lips, to the backs of our necks, to every single crevice on our bodies. When our favourite comfort foods – the pies, the jacket potatoes, the gravy! – are well and truly off the menu (you try eating anything hotter or heavier than a picky bits platter at this time of year). When we just don’t know what to wear anymore. When our thighs are chafing, and we’re peeling ourselves off any leather seat we dare settle down upon, and the nights are too sweltering to even attempt to sleep.
Peak-cosiness, my friends, just isn’t achievable when everything is so bloody sticky.
So, what can we do to ease our discomfort, then? Revel in oh-so-relatable memes, of course.
Here are just a few of our favourites.
Images: Connor James/Unsplash/Getty