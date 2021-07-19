Ah, the weather. It’s one of our favourite things to talk about here in the UK, but it’s also one of the most divisive – particularly in the height of summer.

While some people love nothing more than donning their bikinis and sunning themselves in the park, other sweatier people (read: this writer) are forced to retreat to the shadows like vampires, desperately seeking solace in ancient desk fans, ice lollies, and darkened cinemas with the aircon on full blast.