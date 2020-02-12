Hate your job? Here’s how to make those long days a lot easier

In an ideal world, we’d all be head-over-heels in love with our jobs. In reality, however, that dream is far from reality. According to a study published in 2018, more than half of UK workers are unhappy at work, with another study finding that 52% of women in their 20s admitting they are rarely or never keen to be in the office.

And it’s not a one-size-fits-all kind of situation: there are a whole host of reasons why some of us are less than pleased to arrive at the office every morning, with poor pay, a negative company culture and a lack of career progression coming out on top. The problem? None of these issues are easy to fix.

Ideally, quitting our jobs and working remotely as we travel around the world would be an option all of us could pursue – but at the end of the day, sometimes it’s just not possible to throw in the towel straight away.