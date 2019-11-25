Our minds are complex places, and when your thoughts feel scrambled this pretty graphic is designed to help you logically work out what you want from your week and aid you in getting it.

The questions work together, with each one leading into another to help you build a focus for your week. After all, dreaming big is great, but overwhelming ourselves is sometimes counterproductive, which is why Rae’s chart looks at defining core goals for the next seven days.

The chart starts with one key statement: my number one priority this week is…

From there, the chart helps you plan how you will achieve this by thinking about what you want to do less and more of.

Careful not to just deal with the pragmatic side of things, though, it also considers the emotional impact of your goals and reminds you to prioritise your mental health, too.

After deciding on your priorities for the week, the chart challenges you to think about how you want to feel, and how you will ensure that you do feel that way, before ending on a positive mantra to fall back on in case you get stuck.