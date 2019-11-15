Back in 2017, the Guardian posed the question that we were all thinking: have we reached peak television?

Then, Netflix was flailing (they had just cancelled Girlboss, Sense8 and The Get Down, the latter two series being prohibitively expensive to produce) and the other cable networks were barely getting by. Sure, there was Game of Thrones, but even HBO could see the end in sight there, already plotting its mega farewell series slated to premiere in 2019. Maybe, pundits thought, television had reached its peak and was about to enter its trough?

Oh, were we ever so young? In the two years since that piece was written television has metastasized into the sprawling entity we know it to be today. Streaming services can no longer be counted on a single hand. In fact, they can barely be contained by both. Along with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, All Access, Fubo, Philo and Hulu there’s also the recently launched AppleTV+ and Disney+ as well as the forthcoming Qibi (where Chrissy Teigen’s new series Chrissy’s Court will live) and a handful of others launching in the new year. Like HBO Max.