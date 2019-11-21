Most people will possess a certain amount of concern about their health. It’s in our human nature to prioritise and fight for our survival – so when we feel ill, experience painful symptoms or simply feel a bit out-of-sorts, it’s natural to feel a bit worried, seek the help of medical experts, or at least try to find out what’s wrong.

But for people dealing with health anxiety – or hypochondria, as it is sometimes termed – that concern is disruptive at its best, and at its worst, completely incapacitating. That’s because, for people with health anxiety, it can be hard to differentiate between a ‘normal’ level of concern and when their anxiety is leading the way. Someone with health anxiety may interpret what may seem like unremarkable symptoms such as a twinge in their chest or a slight sore throat as the early stages of cancer or HIV, or spend a considerable amount of time checking their body for any possible signs of illness, such as lumps, tingling or pain.