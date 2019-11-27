It can apparently boost your memory

Ever heard of resveratrol? It’s a naturally occurring compound found in foods such as red grapes, red wine, raspberries, and dark chocolate – and it’s a miracle worker when it comes to your memory.

In fact, researchers at Georgetown University Medical Centre have found that resveratrol reduces the ability of harmful immune molecules to infiltrate brain tissue, which could help to protect against Alzheimer’s disease.

“The study’s lead author, Assistant Professor Dr Charbel Moussa said: ‘These findings suggest that resveratrol imposes a kind of crowd control at the border of the brain.

“The agent seems to shut out unwanted immune molecules that can exacerbate brain inflammation and kill neurons.

“These are very exciting findings because it shows that resveratrol engages the brain in a measurable way, and that the immune response to Alzheimer’s disease comes, in part, from outside the brain.”

And, as resveratrol is found in both red wine and red grapes, this is true of both non-alcoholic and alcoholic mulled wines. Win!