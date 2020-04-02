If someone had told you at the beginning of 2020 that the world would be in lockdown come the end of March, you probably wouldn’t have believed them. But here we are.

The coronavirus outbreak has forced people all over the globe to make drastic lifestyle changes to curb the spread of the virus and save lives. For those of us who are now working from home, we’re only allowed to visit the shops for essential items, and virtual meet-ups and Zoom pub quizzes have suddenly become the norm.

As the ways we live and work are turned upside down, so too have our daily routines been forced to shift to accommodate our new reality. Thanks to the disappearance of long commutes and social events, we’ve got more time on our hands – so the question of how we’re spending our time is as pertinent as ever, especially when no-one knows how long the current situation is going to last.