Is dating someone with different values to you ever a good idea?

We all have a mental list of criteria we’re looking for in a potential partner. Sometimes, those things happen to be physical – you’re attracted to brown, rather than red, hair, for example – and other times, they’re more of a personality preference, such as a good sense of humour or a shared group of values.

And in the world of online dating, it’s become more acceptable than ever to be specific about the type of person we pursue. With lots of dating apps at our fingertips, we’ve got access to more types of people, personalities and looks than ever before – and it’s shaping the way we date in 2020.

According to a new survey of 12,000 millennial and Gen Z men and women conducted by the dating app Bumble, 64% of people think dating apps are a way to meet people they otherwise would not have met – a true sign that technology is diversifying the people we date.