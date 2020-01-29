There are so many sleep myths being thrown around these days, it’s often hard to know what we should believe. From the idea that you can catch up on sleep by having a lie in (false), to the recommendation that a glass of wine will help you nod off (also false), there’s more misinformation and fake news floating about to shake a stick at.

So, when we kept hearing that the hours of sleep you get before midnight are the most valuable, it’s safe to say we were slightly sceptical. Surely our body doesn’t know when the clock strikes midnight? That our sleep suddenly becomes less valuable when the time reads 00:01? We dismissed it as the sort of thing mums might tell their children if they’re refusing to stick to their 9pm bedtime. But that’s where we were wrong.