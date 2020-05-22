How to keep your room cool in a heatwave for a better night’s sleep
Aiden Wynn
We’ve tried everything from a perfectly timed bath to drinking this expert-approved drink before bed to get a good night’s sleep in the heatwave. Still need help? These surprising tips should help you keep your room cool in the sweltering weather.
Since the beginning of lockdown, we’ve been thrust from the usual grey, drizzly days and thrown into the sunlight, with the majority of the UK being hit by a heatwave this week and the hot weather due to continue into the next.
During the day, this might mean long glorious walks in the sun in new favourite summer dresses before retreating back to our homes for end-of-day gin and tonics in front of the latest Netflix release. But once the sun sets and the scorching days turn into close, humid nights, admittedly, it can be a lot harder to see the brighter side of those high temperatures.
Trying to get to sleep in an overheated room can be a nightmare, with the hot weather impacting many people’s ability to fall asleep.
But there are ways you can cool down both your room and yourself, with no air conditioning required. Simple, effective, and sometimes surprising, here are five of the best tips for keeping cool come night time.
Freeze!
To beat the heat at bedtime, it makes sense to utilise the coldest asset in your house: your freezer. Putting your sheets in the freezer for a few minutes before you head to bed is a great way to keep yourself cool, and a fridge will do the trick, too. While the cold sensation won’t see you through the night, it’s a good tactic to keep you cool and calm while you settle down to sleep.
And why stop there? Some people also freeze bottles of water to leave by their feet while they sleep. An even better idea in the same vein involves repurposing your handy winter water-bottle by filling it halfway and freezing it. The material it’s made out of will prevent it from melting too quickly and sweating onto your bed.
A bowl of ice and a fan (if you’ve got one)
Reaching into your freezer can also supply you with a great resource that is particularly useful when paired with an electric fan. Just fill a shallow bowl with ice, aim the fan at it and turn it on. The breeze chills as it travels over the ice, making the air cool and refreshing as it hits you. It’s basically DIY air con without the expense.
Be strategic with your windows and blinds
For this one, you have to be a bit more proactive and keep your eye on what the sun is doing. If you like to wake up early, make sure you open up the windows for as long as you can before the sun comes up, which will let you get some air into the room.
Once the sunlight starts creeping in, or before you head out for the day, close the windows and shut your blinds or curtains. By keeping the light out of the room you prevent heat from building up as the day wears on. Then, when the evening rolls around and the sun sets for the day, open up the blinds and windows again.
Create your own cool breeze
If you do want to keep the window open and the air coming in, you can combine the last two steps to create your own cool breeze indoors. For this, get a damp sheet or towel and hang it over your open window.
It’s the same principle as the bowl of ice and electric fan method: the breeze that comes in from outside will cool as it passes through the wet fabric. It’s a great way to cheat the elements on a hot day, and will provide you with the sort of much-needed chill that can be so elusive on nights like this.
