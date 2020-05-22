Freeze!

To beat the heat at bedtime, it makes sense to utilise the coldest asset in your house: your freezer. Putting your sheets in the freezer for a few minutes before you head to bed is a great way to keep yourself cool, and a fridge will do the trick, too. While the cold sensation won’t see you through the night, it’s a good tactic to keep you cool and calm while you settle down to sleep.

And why stop there? Some people also freeze bottles of water to leave by their feet while they sleep. An even better idea in the same vein involves repurposing your handy winter water-bottle by filling it halfway and freezing it. The material it’s made out of will prevent it from melting too quickly and sweating onto your bed.