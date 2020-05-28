It’s hot, isn’t it? And it’s only about to get hotter: indeed, while we’re loathe to use the word “heatwave” just yet, it’s worth noting that forecasters at the Met Office have promised blue skies and sunshine for the rest of the month.

Speaking to The Express, Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said: “It’s been an exceptional spring so far across the UK so far as sunshine is concerned.

“For the rest of May and the rest of Meteorological spring, there is simply more sunshine to come widely up and down the country.”

McGivern added: “There will be an increase in temperatures later this week, with northern and western areas seeing the highest temperatures.”