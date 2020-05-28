Life

How to stay cool while working from home in a heatwave

Kayleigh Dray
No office air-conditioning? No problem…

It’s hot, isn’t it? And it’s only about to get hotter: indeed, while we’re loathe to use the word “heatwave” just yet, it’s worth noting that forecasters at the Met Office have promised blue skies and sunshine for the rest of the month.

Speaking to The Express, Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said: “It’s been an exceptional spring so far across the UK so far as sunshine is concerned.

“For the rest of May and the rest of Meteorological spring, there is simply more sunshine to come widely up and down the country.”

McGivern added: “There will be an increase in temperatures later this week, with northern and western areas seeing the highest temperatures.”

Of course, this is all well and good, save for the fact that many of us are working from home at the moment (first world problems during a nationwide lockdown, we know). And, for the first time in forever, we’re actually missing the icy chill of our air conditioned offices.

With that in mind, then, here’s 11 hot weather hacks which should help to keep you cool while you’re WFH this summer. You’re welcome.

Shut out the sun

It may seem counterintuitive, but keeping the curtains closed during the day will stop the sun from warming up your workspace and turning it into an unpleasantly sticky greenhouse. 

Dress like it’s a workout

To make life even easier, check out our selection of the best leggings with pockets here.

Freeze a hot water bottle

Just as you would in the winter, try using a hot water bottle. Freeze it, though, rather than fill it with boiling water, and sit with it against your feet. Why? Well, your feet and ankles are particularly sensitive to heat, as they have lots of pulse points: popping something cool against them will initiate a cool-down effect over your entire body.

A working from home set-up
Be sure to set your laptop on a desk, table, or other hard surface.

Build your own DIY aircon

Put a glass of ice water (or a bottle of water that you’ve frozen) in front of a fan, and then switch it on. It will create a cool breeze, recreating the icy chill of that air-conditioned office we’ve all come to know and love over the years.

Open the windows after sundown

Opening the windows later in the evening, when the air is cooler, will help to cool the air in your workspace ready for the next day. Then it’s just a matter of resistance: try not to open your windows during the day, as it could let all your cool air out (and all that hot air in).

Avoid caffeine (sorry!)

Your morning coffee can raise your body temperature, which isn’t great if you already feel hot. Swap it for a glass of water instead or, if you prefer your beverages on the hot-side, check out our article on the hot drink that cools you down.

Drink water

You should be drinking around six to eight glasses of water a day at the best of times. When it’s hot outside and you’re sweating more than normal, though, you may need to sip just a little bit more. Remember, if you’re feeling thirsty then you’re already starting to dehydrate, so take regular sips of water to stop this happening.

To find out more about how to drink water during a workout (because, yes, there is a right way of doing it), be sure to check out our article here.

Cool your pulse points

Get strategic with your ice packs and press them against the pulse point on your wrist, neck, chest, or temples – aka the spots that release the most heat from the body, and where the veins flow closest to the surface of the skin. This will expedite the cooling-down sensation you’re looking for. Just remember to cover your skin with a towel to protect it, and keep contact limited to 20 minutes at a time.

Note: you can run your wrists under the cold tap for the same effect!

Cold press your neck

A cold flannel against your neck is a clever way to target the part of the brain that senses and regulates body temperature. Fold a flannel in half, douse it in water, and press it against the back of your neck for a wee while. You’ll feel better in no time.

Sit at the table

Sitting with a hot laptop on your knees is a surefire route to hot weather misery. Instead, pop yours on the table (or any hard surface) and work that way. Less convenient, sure, but on the plus side it’ll be better for your posture.

And finally… unplug your charger!

Even something as small as a smartphone charger can generate unwanted heat, which increases the room temperature, and can make you feel even hotter. Unplug the electronics you’re not using (including lamps) if you want to cool things down.

Kayleigh Dray

Kayleigh Dray is Stylist’s digital editor-at-large. Her specialist topics include comic books, films, TV and feminism. On a weekend, you can usually find her drinking copious amounts of tea and playing boardgames with her friends.

