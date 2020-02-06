So we tend to look for easy and instant sources of pleasure – a glass of wine, scrolling on our phone, online shopping – to numb those feelings and stop us from feeling bad, bored or dissatisfied, Dunn says. What’s more, we tend to keep looking ahead for things that (we think) will make us happy.

“We convince ourselves that if we got a different job, lived in a different city, lost some weight, had more money in the bank, could buy a new car, then we’re be happy,” Dunn says.

And yet, as most of us know from experience, this is rarely ever the case. “The reality is that we could achieve all of those things and very soon that excitement would wear off, the new circumstances would become our new ‘normal’ and we’d be back chasing the next thing,” Dunn explains.

In the long term, this can rob us of the joy that is available to all of us in this very moment if we were just able to stop and appreciate it, Dunn says. “I think it causes us to focus on the wrong goals and miss the opportunity for a deeper sense of meaning and purpose.”