What is high-functioning anxiety

But although we’re talking about our mental health more than ever, many seemingly high-flying females are in reality grappling to keep up appearances.

This is the rise of so-called high-functioning anxiety – an increasingly prevalent problem hidden behind the lives of many “successful” women.

There’s most likely someone in your friendship group or sitting by you at work going through it. She’s the kind of person who makes the most of her weekday evenings seeing friends, always has a date lined up for Friday night and her Instagram account suggests she’s going to the coolest exhibitions and is in the know about the edgiest rooftops/underground bars/hot new restaurant openings (delete as appropriate). Plus, she makes it all look a piece of cake.

But, in reality, this is far from an effortless lifestyle.