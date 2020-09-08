Although we’re talking about our mental health more than ever nowadays, there’s still plenty of people whose conditions and day-to-day experiences remain a mystery to many of us. As a society, we’ve definitely come a long way when it comes to destigmatising some of the symptoms of conditions such as anxiety and depression, but outside of these small parameters, there’s still lots of work to be done.

One condition which many people still struggle to understand is high functioning depression. Loosely defined as a form of depression in which someone experiences the common symptoms of depression without it affecting their ability to complete day-to-day activities, people who are dealing with high functioning depression often struggle to access support precisely because they “seem fine” on the outside.