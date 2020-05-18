If you’ve recently started learning about the benefits of salt lamps or crystals, you might be tempted to see if introducing them to your home can positively impact your living

There are a lot of differing opinions on the myths and realities of how salt lamps or crystals can benefit your life, but one thing’s for sure, they certainly look great.

From pastel pink stones balanced on coffee table books to shiny agate slices in varying shades as elegant decoration – the crystal trend is certainly beautiful, at the very least.

Salt lamps are said to improve air quality, boost your mood and help you sleep, but these claims are yet to scientifically proven.