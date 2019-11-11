How did Lord Boreal travel to modern-day Oxford?

Episode two’s biggest reveal concerned the fact that the Oxford of our reality also exists, and that people can travel between the two.

Lord Boreal, who is part of the Magesterium and who is trying to discover more about what Lord Asriel discovered in the north, is seen at Jordan College. He then makes his way to an abandoned outbuilding, and disappears after stepping through a silver-looking “cut” in the air. When we see him again, he’s in our Oxford, where he meets another man in a coffee shop and talks to him about Lord Asriel.

Later, we see Lord Boreal back in Lyra’s Oxford, where he leads a reporter out of a party hosted by Mrs Coulter, and kills her by killing her dæmon.

In Pullman’s books, we don’t know our version of Oxford exists until the second book, so seeing Lord Boreal step through into a modern version of Lyra’s city was a huge surprise. In book two, The Subtle Knife, openings exist between our worlds and can also be cut using the knife of the title, which we haven’t yet seen.

One thing that is clear from our glimpse of modern-day Oxford: whatever is going on with Dust, Lord Asriel, Mrs Coulter and the Magesterium is far bigger than Lyra has imagined.