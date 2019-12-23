How much of a threat is Dust?

The word Dust was mentioned in the first episode, and since then it’s been a major preoccupation of Lord Asriel, Mrs Coulter, the Magesterium and Lyra. In the season finale, we finally got to hear a little more about why everyone is so concerned with it.

The Magesterium, Lord Asriel tells Lyra, thinks that Dust is “actual physical sin raining down from the sky, settling on humanity and infecting our souls with evil”. Dust only “begins to settle on humans going through puberty”, which is when dæmons settle on a form, instead of being able to transform into different animals. The Magesterium, the religious authority in Lyra’s world, has labelled Dust as original sin and has been using it as a means of control.

Lord Asriel is determined to pursue Dust at whatever cost, which is what leads him to betray Lyra and kill her best friend Roger; severing the connection between Roger and his dæmon provides enough energy to open a portal to the world he has seen in the Northern Lights.

Meanwhile, the Magesterium sees any exploration of Dust as a threat to its authority. We get a glimpse of how big the war could be between science and religion in the final episode of season one, when the Magesterium brings its soldiers to try and stop Lord Asriel.

They lose, but it’s clear that this isn’t the end, and there’s far bigger to come.