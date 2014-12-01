The most heated, passionate and intense letters of love, lust and anger ever written

For someone famed for being a peace-loving hippy, this letter sent by John Lennon in 1971 definitely has a sharp edge to it. The two-page rant is undated, but is thought to have been penned around the time of The Beatles’ split at the beginning of the 1970s. It’s clear evidence of the ongoing feud between the two musicians around that time, with John asking incredulously; “Do you really think most of today’s art came about because of the Beatles? I don’t believe you’re that insane - Paul - do you believe that?” He also lays into Paul’s then wife Linda, referring to her “unkind and selfish” behaviour towards him and his partner Yoko Ono (he signs the letter off with a shot at their apparent refusal to acknowledge Yoko, saying “P.S. about addressing your letter just to me - STILL!!!”). The furious tirade is known among Beatle scholars as “the John rant” and sold at auction for around £40,000 in 2013.

“Dear Linda and Paul, I was reading your letter and wondering what middle aged cranky Beatle fan wrote it.

“I resisted looking at the last page to find out – I kept thinking – who is it, Queenie? [Brian Epstein’s mother] Stuart’s [Sutcliffe] mother? Clive [brother of Brian] Epstein’s wife? – Alan Williams? [the band’s first manager] – What the hell – it’s Linda!

“Who do you think we/you are? I hope you realise what s**t you and the rest of my kind and unselfish friends laid on Yoko and me since we have been together - it may have sometimes been a bit more subtle or should I say middle class – but not often. We both “rose above it… quite a few times and forgave you two – so it’s the least you can do for us… Linda – if you don’t care what I say – shut up!

“… I’m not ashamed of the Beatles, but of some of the s**t we took to make them so big – I thought we all felt that way in varying degrees. Obviously not.

“Do you really think most of today’s art came about because of the Beatles? I don’t believe you’re that insane Paul – do you believe that? When you stop believing it you might wake up! Didn’t we always say we were part of the movement – not all of it? Of course we changed the world – but try and follow it through – get off your gold disc and fly!”