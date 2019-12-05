“One regular customer who looked exactly like the Queen bought The Priests album four times. On her fourth purchase I asked why she was getting so many copies.’How do you remember me buying them? Is it because I look like the Queen? Because I get very VERY angry when people say that,’” Laura starts before delivering a humdinger of a punchline.

“And she did. One day another customer told her she looked like the Queen and she hit him with her handbag.”

And, as if we needed further proof that people get very passionate about their purchases, Laura added: “A man threatened legal action when he discovered that instead of a staff member ordering him in Candyman: the horror film, they ordered in the CD single of Candy Man by Christina Aguilera.”

A few of Laura’s followers identified with the struggles of working in retail, sharing some eye-opening (but thoroughly entertaining) stories of their own that we also think you’ll appreciate.

“These are gold but if you wanna see the dark side of retail I challenge anyone to go work in a SPAR or LONDIS. Then you’ll see some serious shit,” Dad Geek replied.

“When I started, my new boss showed me the panic button. He then informed me it didn’t work because it was too expensive to get it connected…When I asked what I was supposed to do in case of trouble he showed me a baseball bat. His instructions were ‘Make sure you pop em hard in the face. Don’t swing it or you’ll kill ‘em’.”

Before continuing with another anecdote that we wonder might be connected to the story of our blue-handed friend over at HMV: “There was also a time when a drunken marital dispute spilled over into the shop. The woman was covered in blue paint, thrown by her husband. She bought two scratchcards and left.”