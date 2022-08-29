There’s no denying the fact that hobbies can be hard to slot into an already jam-packed schedule. Everyday life moves at such a fast pace that finding time for anything else can feel a little overwhelming. But, rather than adding to them, hobbies actually help to relieve the day-to-day pressures that are all too common in our work and personal lives.

As life coach Hannah Wills explains: “Having a hobby that you do purely for your own joy and without pressure from others is a great way to take that all-important break from your busy schedule.” And doing just that brings with it a whole host of benefits – some of which you might not have expected.