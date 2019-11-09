Hocus Pocus 2: Sarah Jessica Parker has some bad news about the sequel
- Lauren Geall
- Published
Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy have all said “yes” to a Hocus Pocus sequel, according to Parker herself, but the actor recently revealed that there is a spanner in the works.
It’s no surprise that Hocus Pocus is one of our all-time favourite Halloween films.
Besides the fact that the classic witchy hit begins with a brutal 17th century hanging and takes us on a journey of death and soul-sucking, there’s something so charming and nostalgic about the film’s iconic trio, played by the fantastic Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.
We know that all three of those women are on board for a Hocus Pocus sequel – Parker confirmed as much on a throwback Instagram post at Halloween. “We have all said yes,” she told a fan, who asked her about a sequel. “Now we wait.”
But in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Parker clarified her comments. Hocus Pocus fans, prepare to be disappointed.
She continued: “Someone just asked me on Instagram, and I said: ‘We all said we’d love to someday’. But that’s the extent of the conversation. I’ve been asked so much recently about this – it’s a seasonal question… it’s appropriate!”
While Parker’s comments are certainly a spanner in the works when it comes to a Hocus Pocus sequel, all is not lost. Rumours about a reboot of the beloved film have swirled for months now.
In October it was reported that Disney had a sequel in the works for its Disney Plus streaming platform, and that the writer Jen D’Angelo was very keen to get the original cast on board. And while we never thought that would be a problem – two years ago, Bette Midler said she couldn’t understand “why there’s not a sequel” and Sarah Jessica Parker has always said she’d be up for another film – Parker’s Instagram post seemed to suggest that the cast were ready to go.
After Parker posted a throwback photo of the witchy trio on Instagram to mark Halloween, one fan commented: “Any chance of a sequel?”
While this was not the only comment along those lines – in fact, there were hundreds of similar comments searching for a definite answer – Parker did reply to this one with the answer we’ve all been looking for.
“We have all said yes,” she wrote. “Now we wait.”
Of course, those eight words were enough to set the comment section (and wider internet) on fire with excitement.
“OMGGGGG! You just made my Halloween,” read one comment.
“Don’t tease me… this would be AMAZING!” added another.
Parker’s Instagram post made it look very promising that we might have been getting a Hocus Pocus sequel in time for next Halloween, but the actor’s latest comments suggest otherwise.
Still, it’s a good sign that the original stars are all on board for a potential sequel and that it’s something they want to make.
We suppose we’ll have to follow Parker’s original Instagram advice – all that’s left to do now is wait…
Image: Getty