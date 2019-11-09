While Parker’s comments are certainly a spanner in the works when it comes to a Hocus Pocus sequel, all is not lost. Rumours about a reboot of the beloved film have swirled for months now.

In October it was reported that Disney had a sequel in the works for its Disney Plus streaming platform, and that the writer Jen D’Angelo was very keen to get the original cast on board. And while we never thought that would be a problem – two years ago, Bette Midler said she couldn’t understand “why there’s not a sequel” and Sarah Jessica Parker has always said she’d be up for another film – Parker’s Instagram post seemed to suggest that the cast were ready to go.

After Parker posted a throwback photo of the witchy trio on Instagram to mark Halloween, one fan commented: “Any chance of a sequel?”

While this was not the only comment along those lines – in fact, there were hundreds of similar comments searching for a definite answer – Parker did reply to this one with the answer we’ve all been looking for.

“We have all said yes,” she wrote. “Now we wait.”